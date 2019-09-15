The Washington Post

STUART SWIFT (1959 - 2019)
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA
22180
(703)-938-7440
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Money and King
171 W. Maple Ave
Vienna, DC
Stuart Douglass Swift  

Of McLean, Virginia passed away September 11, 2019. He is survived by his siblings Steve, Shannon and Becky; sister-in-law Angela; and nieces and nephew, Brooke, Courtney and Tyler. Stuart was predeceased by his parents Carlton and Diane Swift. Stuart would rather we celebrate his life, than mourn his passing. So put on your favorite Beatles album, grab a cheese sandwich and raise your beer in salute to our great brother and friend, Stu.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Money and King, 171 W. Maple Ave, Vienna VA 22180.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 15, 2019
Vienna, VA   (703) 938-7440
