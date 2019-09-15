

Stuart Douglass Swift



Of McLean, Virginia passed away September 11, 2019. He is survived by his siblings Steve, Shannon and Becky; sister-in-law Angela; and nieces and nephew, Brooke, Courtney and Tyler. Stuart was predeceased by his parents Carlton and Diane Swift. Stuart would rather we celebrate his life, than mourn his passing. So put on your favorite Beatles album, grab a cheese sandwich and raise your beer in salute to our great brother and friend, Stu.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Money and King, 171 W. Maple Ave, Vienna VA 22180.

