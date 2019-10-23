

SUSAN SHANTON (Age 76)



Of Fairfax, Virginia passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Susan was born June 16, 1943. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marty; and her parents Mary and Sterling.

Susan is survived by her sisters Ruth Cochran (Steve Cochran), Anne Henry (Steve Henry), and Katie Swart (Ian Rodway); her three sons Greg Shanton (Sue Shanton), Derek Shanton, Stephen Shanton (Amanda Baker); and 6 grandchildren Noah, Connor, Abby, Julian, Brooklyn, Lincoln; and her dog Zoe.

A funeral service will occur today, Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Fairfax United Methodist Church, 10300 Stratford Ave., Fairfax, VA 22030. Immediately following the funeral service, a committal service will occur Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Fairfax City Cemetery, 10567 Main St., Fairfax, VA 22030.

Immediately following the committal service, a celebration of life reception will be held in the Fellowship Hall at Fairfax United Methodist Church, 10300 Stratford Ave, Fairfax, VA 22030.