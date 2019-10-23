The Washington Post

SUAN SHANTON (1943 - 2019)
SUSAN SHANTON (Age 76)  

Of Fairfax, Virginia passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Susan was born June 16, 1943. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marty; and her parents Mary and Sterling.
Susan is survived by her sisters Ruth Cochran (Steve Cochran), Anne Henry (Steve Henry), and Katie Swart (Ian Rodway); her three sons Greg Shanton (Sue Shanton), Derek Shanton, Stephen Shanton (Amanda Baker); and 6 grandchildren Noah, Connor, Abby, Julian, Brooklyn, Lincoln; and her dog Zoe.
A funeral service will occur today, Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Fairfax United Methodist Church, 10300 Stratford Ave., Fairfax, VA 22030. Immediately following the funeral service, a committal service will occur Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Fairfax City Cemetery, 10567 Main St., Fairfax, VA 22030.
Immediately following the committal service, a celebration of life reception will be held in the Fellowship Hall at Fairfax United Methodist Church, 10300 Stratford Ave, Fairfax, VA 22030.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 23, 2019
