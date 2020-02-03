CIMBRICZ Sue Ann Cimbricz (Age 61) Of Bethesda, MD, died early January 18, 2020 at Georgetown University Hospital, following a courageous battle with cancer. Born January 3, 1959, Sue was the beloved daughter of Robert and Anita Cimbricz of Kill Buck, NY. Sue was a graduate of Salamanca High School, Class of 1977, Georgetown University in 1981 and attended the MBA program at Harvard University. Surviving Sue are her son, Zachary Freeling of Washington, DC; two sisters, Robin (John) Rider of Kill Buck and Sandra Cimbricz of Hamburg, NY; a brother, John (Melanie) Cimbricz of Reston, VA; three nephews, Tadd (Tina) Rider of Salamanca, NY, and William and Clark Cimbricz of Reston; a niece, Brooke (Brian) Crouse of Derby, NY; two grand-nieces, Ava and Kendall Crouse; one nephew, Ethan Rider; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her son, Sam Freeling. Previously, she was married to Ken Freeling, who predeceased her in 2017 Dedicated to her family and friends, Sue was known for her remarkable gift of networking, bringing people together and entertaining. Above all, she loved being a mother to Sam and Zack. In her professional career, Sue was the founding Executive Director of the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA), the Director of the International Association of Financial Engineers (IAFE), worked on her own start-up, which transitioned to a NASDAQ public company as well as working as an independent consultant. Sue will be remembered for her fierce determination helping organizations in pursuit of accomplishing their goals and achieving their mission. One of Sue's most meaningful and significant contributions was her work with Active Minds, helping college students fight the stigma of mental illness. Sue and her son Zack founded Spike Classic race in 2013, dedicated to the memory of her son, Sam. Sue will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. A memorial service will be held at the Washington Hebrew Congregation, 3935 Macomb Street NW, Washington, DC on Sunday, February 16 at 1:30 p.m. Contributions may be made in Sue's memory to: Active Minds activeminds.org in support of the Spike Classic Or Georgetown University, The Ruesch Center for the Cure of Gastrointestinal Cancers ruesch.georgetown.edu/giftruesch.georgetown.edu/gift
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 3, 2020