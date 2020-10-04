1/
SUE-ELLEN HANTMAN
SUE-ELLEN HANTMAN  
Former Assistant State's Attorney and Judge Sue-Ellen Hantman, of Columbia, MD, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. Beloved daughter, mother, aunt, grandmother, sister, friend. Sue-Ellen is survived by her children, David (Jamie) Hantman, Joshua Hantman, and Deborah Hantman; sister, Caryl Leightman; and devoted granddaughter, Emma Hantman. She was predeceased by her cherished parents, Gloria and Norman Wolfson; and sister, Judy Temchine. Services are private. Please omit flowers.


Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
