SUE ENG
Sue Kem Louie Eng  
Sue Kem Eng passed away on July 2, 2020 in Arlington, VA. She is survived by her husband, William, of nearly 55 years, their son, Vincent of Jersey City, NJ and their daughter, Lynda of San Francisco, CA; and their five grandchildren (Alex, Emerson, Hannah, Kyle and Ileana). Sue is also survived by her younger sister, Phyllis and two younger brothers, Ernest and Edward. Sue was born on November 26, 1947, in Canton, China. She lived in Brooklyn, NY; West Germany; Lakewood, NJ; and Saudi Arabia before moving to Northern Virginia in 1985. Sue's life will be celebrated at a private family memorial service to be held in her childhood city of Brooklyn, New York at a future date. Donations in Sue's honor can be made to the International Child Art Foundation (icaf.org). Please visit www.demainefunerals.com to view the full obituary and to leave a remembrance for the family.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Demaine Funeral Home
5308 Backlick Road
Springfield, VA 22151
7039419428
