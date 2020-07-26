Sue Kem Louie Eng
Sue Kem Eng passed away on July 2, 2020 in Arlington, VA. She is survived by her husband, William, of nearly 55 years, their son, Vincent of Jersey City, NJ and their daughter, Lynda of San Francisco, CA; and their five grandchildren (Alex, Emerson, Hannah, Kyle and Ileana). Sue is also survived by her younger sister, Phyllis and two younger brothers, Ernest and Edward. Sue was born on November 26, 1947, in Canton, China. She lived in Brooklyn, NY; West Germany; Lakewood, NJ; and Saudi Arabia before moving to Northern Virginia in 1985. Sue's life will be celebrated at a private family memorial service to be held in her childhood city of Brooklyn, New York at a future date. Donations in Sue's honor can be made to the International Child Art Foundation (icaf.org
).
