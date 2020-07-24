1/1
SUE GOLDSTEIN
{ "" }
SUE M. GOLDSTEIN (Age 104)  
On Monday, July 13, 2020 of Bethesda, MD. Sue passed away at home with her family by her side. Loving wife of 67 years to Dr. Murray Goldstein. Beloved mother of Patty (Bob) Robertson of Edina, MN and Barbara (Anthony) Warner of Potomac, MD. Loving grandmother of Rob Robertson of Eden Prairie, MN, Tony Warner II of Rockville, MD, Chris (Buffy) Robertson of Gilbert, AZ, Aimee (Gabe) Aronson of Bethesda, MD and Susie Robertson Parker of Victoria, MN. Adoring great grandmother of Jack, Joe, and Ben Parker, Hannah Robertson, Jake, Emma and Brett Warner, Samantha, Kate and Emily Aronson, Ashley and Sam Robertson. Due to Covid-19 gathering restrictions, there will be a private celebration honoring Sue and the interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to The Alzheimer's Association, National Capital Area Chapter. Please view and sign the family guestbook at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com.  

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
