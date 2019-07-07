

Sue Kolakoski Harlow



Passed away peacefully surrounded by her husband, children, and sisters on July 2, 2019 in Fairfax, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her mother Jane Kolakoski and her father Charles Kolakoski. Sue passed on the 10th anniversary of her father's death and joins both of her parents in heaven.

Sue is survived by her beloved husband, Bryce (Larry) Harlow; two children, Sandy Harlow and Bryce Harlow II; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Miller, Josh Harlow, Katie Harlow and Nate Harlow; one great grandchild, Lily Chichester; and four sisters, Paula Lassiter, Doris Deering-Kjellevold, Mary Lewis and Janet Kolakoski.

Born on September 9, 1949 in Washington, DC, Sue was raised in Arlington, VA. A lifelong teacher, Sue specialized in elementary aged children with learning disabilities at Stenwood Elementary in Dunn Loring before moving on to Freedom Hill Elementary in Vienna. Earlier, she worked at Tuckahoe Elementary in Arlington. A teacher for more than 20 years, her love of children was boundless.

Sue and her husband Larry were married for nearly 52 years having been wed on August 28, 1967 at Saint Agnes Catholic Church in Arlington, VA. Sue and Larry met at Yorktown High School. Following their marriage, they moved to Norfolk, VA while Larry attended college, but returned to Arlington in 1969 when Sue went to work for Senator Gurney. In 1971 they moved to Denver, CO before returning to Virginia in 1976. Sue and Larry raised their two children, Sandy and Bryce, in Arlington and Vienna before moving to their current home in McLean.

Sue loved life and all that came along with it. She had a deep appreciation for her garden and loved her multitude of flowers surrounding their home. Sue had an extreme love for Mexican food and a good margarita. She loved animals, particularly the kittens she raised over the years. Virginia Beach was Sue's second home with her love of the ocean and the sea air. But in particular she had a lasting love for her family and selflessly sought to enrich their lives on a daily basis. She tolerated her family's obsession with Washington sports and became a fan herself. She immersed herself in every aspect of life and the members of her family are better because of her.

Services will be held on July 11 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Agnes Church, 2024 North Randolph St, Arlington, VA 22207. In lieu of flowers the family would like you to dote on your pets, hug your family, and raise a glass to Sue.