SUE WHITE
Sue Wanveer White  (Age 75)  
Sue Wanveer White resided in and was born in Washington, DC. She died quietly at home in her sleep on October 15, 2020 of lung cancer. She was a graduate of the University of Maryland, BA and received a master's in dance from Ohio State University, and a master's in physical therapy from the University of Maryland medical school. She danced professionally with several small modern dance companies and was a specialist in 18th century French opera dance. After her MA in physical therapy she worked in home care. Sue is survived by her husband, Barry White; her sister, Joy Sciabica; her brothers, Tad, Jason, Victor, and Wylie Wanveer; and multiple nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Donations in Sue's memory should be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Funeral services are being privately held. The family will have a memorial service at a later late.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 27, 2020.
