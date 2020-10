Sue Wanveer White resided in and was born in Washington, DC. She died quietly at home in her sleep on October 15, 2020 of lung cancer. She was a graduate of the University of Maryland, BA and received a master's in dance from Ohio State University, and a master's in physical therapy from the University of Maryland medical school. She danced professionally with several small modern dance companies and was a specialist in 18th century French opera dance. After her MA in physical therapy she worked in home care. Sue is survived by her husband, Barry White; her sister, Joy Sciabica; her brothers, Tad, Jason, Victor, and Wylie Wanveer; and multiple nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Donations in Sue's memory should be made to the charity of the donor's choice . Funeral services are being privately held. The family will have a memorial service at a later late.