The Washington Post

SUMNER MYERS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SUMNER MYERS.
Service Information
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-541-1001
Notice
Send Flowers

 

SUMNER MYERS  

On Wednesday, May 22, 2019, SUMNER MYERS of Washington, DC. Beloved husband of Phyllis Myers. Loving father of Jennifer Myers, Gordon (Jolie Golumb) Myers and Barbara Lynn-Davis (Michael S. Davis). Dear grandfather of Caitlin Myers, Adam Myers and Ginevra Lily Davis. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019, 10 a.m. at Temple Sinai, 3100 Military Rd., NW, Washington, DC. Interment following at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, Clarksburg, MD. Shiva will be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to Northwest Neighbors Village, www.nwnv.org. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on May 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.