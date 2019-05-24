SUMNER MYERS
On Wednesday, May 22, 2019, SUMNER MYERS of Washington, DC. Beloved husband of Phyllis Myers. Loving father of Jennifer Myers, Gordon (Jolie Golumb) Myers and Barbara Lynn-Davis (Michael S. Davis). Dear grandfather of Caitlin Myers, Adam Myers and Ginevra Lily Davis. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019, 10 a.m. at Temple Sinai, 3100 Military Rd., NW, Washington, DC. Interment following at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, Clarksburg, MD. Shiva will be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to Northwest Neighbors Village, www.nwnv.org
. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.