Sunhild Kennedy
1936 - 2020
SUNHILD M. KENNEDY  
Sunhild Maria Kennedy, widow of the late LTC Roderick E. Kennedy, Jr., died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the age of 83. She was born in 1936 in Bamberg, Germany, grew up in Passau, Germany, and lived in Landover Hills, Maryland since 1965. Mrs. Kennedy was a loving wife and mother, devoted homemaker, and worked as a teacher at Landover Hills Elementary School and as a credit manager for a department store. She is survived by her three sons, Patrick Kennedy (Nancy) of Greenville, South Carolina, Thomas Kennedy (Sandy) of Reston, Virginia, and Michael Kennedy (Amy) of Salt Lake City, Utah; her two grandchildren, William Kennedy and Mary Camilla Kennedy of Greenville, South Carolina; her brother, Klaus Hermann (Waltraud) of Passau, Germany; her nephew, Thomas Hermann of Mannheim, Germany; and her niece, Barbara Schicketanz (Christian, children Sophia and Paul) of Passau, Germany. A memorial service will be held at a later date, with inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery to follow. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the charity of your choice.www.gaschs.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A.
4739 Baltimore Avenue
Hyattsville, MD 20781
(301) 927-6100
