KIM SUNNY SUNG-IN KIM (Age 68) Died on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Sunrise at Fair Oaks in Fairfax, Virginia following a three-year battle with an aggressive meningioma. His final days were spent surrounded by his loving family, especially his five beloved grandchildren who serenaded him with music, song and laughter. Sunny was born on November 16, 1950 in Pusan, Korea during the Korean War . He enlisted in the Republic of Korea Marine Corps, graduated basic training with the 218th Class and served from 1969-1972, having achieved the rank of Lance Corporal. He emigrated to the United States in 1973, became a naturalized citizen and on May 11, 1975, he married the love of his life, Susan Bok-Ja Kim in Long Island, New York. Their wedding was officiated by the Reverend Dr. Young-Kyo Hahn (1902-1982), an historically renowned Korean Christian Scholar and civic leader who was a former Dean of the College and Graduate School at Yonsei University. Dr. Hahn led Sunny and his wife into the Christian faith, the Presbyterian Church and baptized them. Together the couple had two sons. In 1986, Sunny founded and was President of Grass Roots, Inc., a food service and catering business with multiple locations in the Financial District of Boston, Massachusetts. He retired to Haymarket, Virginia to be near his sons and grandchildren after nearly three decades of running the company together with his wife. Sunny had a lifelong passion of service to his community and served as President of the Korean American Association of New England and the Secretary-General of the Federation of Korean Associations, U.S.A. He was also instrumental in galvanizing support for the creation of the Massachusetts Korean War Veterans Memorial at the Charlestown Naval Shipyard. Having never forgotten the 36,574 U.S. soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines that paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect and defend freedom during the Korean War when he was born, he dedicated his life to honoring all Korean War veterans and their families. For his contributions to the U.S.-Korea alliance and the Korean American community, Sunny was the recipient of a Presidential Commendation by the President of the Republic of Korea. An active member of the Korean Presbyterian Church in Greater Boston where he was an ordained Elder, Sunny's deep and abiding Christian faith was the foundation of his family. He instilled in his sons the virtues of generosity, graciousness and a heart of gratitude. An avid sports enthusiast, he was a devoted fan of the Washington Redskins and the Boston Red Sox. In the final years of his life, nothing brought him greater joy than cheering on his grandchildren while watching them play football, lacrosse and baseball. Sunny is survived by his wife of 44 years, Susan Bok-Ja Kim, his sons Thomas (Nancy) and James (Susan) and his grandchildren Thomas "TJ" Kim, Rachel Kim, Samuel Kim, William Kim and Henry Kim. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, June 12 at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Road Fairfax, VA 22032 at 7 p.m.. The Burial Service will be held on Thursday, June 13 at Fairfax Memorial Park, 9900 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA 22032 at 10 a.m. Memorials may be directed to the Korean War Veterans Memorial Wall of Remembrance in Washington, DC or to Open Door Presbyterian Church in Herndon, Virginia.A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, June 12 at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Road Fairfax, VA 22032 at 7 p.m.. The Burial Service will be held on Thursday, June 13 at Fairfax Memorial Park, 9900 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA 22032 at 10 a.m. Memorials may be directed to the Korean War Veterans Memorial Wall of Remembrance in Washington, DC or to Open Door Presbyterian Church in Herndon, Virginia. Published in The Washington Post on June 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Marines Korean War Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

