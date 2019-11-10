

Suresh Verghese (Age 54)



Entered eternal life November 6, 2019. He grew up in Ethiopia and Nigeria and graduated from the College of Medicine at the University of Lagos. He moved to Canada where he met his wife Anita. They moved to the United States where Suresh completed his medical training in Baltimore, Maryland. Suresh worked as an Internist in Fort Washington, Maryland for 17 years. He was a great doctor and dearly loved his patients.

He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Anita and his children, Anthony and Mathew.

He was a wonderful husband, father, brother, friend and a caring physician.

Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Thomas a Becket, Reston, VA.