SUSAN ALLISON

Susan Studer Allison (Age 74)
Died of septic shock on July 21, 2020 in Inova Alexandria Hospital, Alexandria, VA.Susan was born on October 18, 1945 in Winchester, MA, to parents Albert R. Studer and Alice L. Studer. She graduated from Bay Path University, Longmeadow, MA in 1965 with an Associates Degree in administrative support and accepted a position as the assistant to the Dean of Students at Amherst College where she worked for more than five years.Susan is survived by her husband of 50 years, Forrest H. (Skip) Allison II; her daughter, Jill Allison Rodavich (Rodney) and her son, Scott Studer Allison (Meghan). She is preceded in death by her father, Albert R. Studer of Greenfield, MA, her mother, Alice (Landrigan) Studer of Greenfield, MA and her brother, Albert R. Studer, Jr. of Danvers, MA.Susan was a great family woman, a loving mother and a friend to everyone she met "at the pool" both in Alexandria and in Naples, FL. She especially loved her three grandchildren, Zachary Rodavich, Amelia Allison and Vivian Allison.Susan loved horses and rode often as her family grew and encouraged Jill as she became a rider also. Susan was an avid cheerleader for Scott as a swimmer, wrestler and football player throughout high school. And Susan almost always attended the high school sports events that Jill cheered at as a varsity cheerleader.Susan was a very social person actively supporting the summer water aerobics program and the weekly TGIF Happy Hour in her Alexandria community and was just as enthusiastic about Wednesday Happy Hour with old and new friends in Naples, FL each winter.A memorial gathering is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Everly Wheatley Funeral Home on West Braddock Road in Alexandria, VA. Because of COVID -19 restrictions, attendance will be limited to family, out-of-town guests and a few close friends. Other friends of Susan and the family will be able to observe the ceremony via Zoom. Instructions on signing in will be sent separately. No reception is scheduled at this time. Memorial donations in Susan' s name may be made to the American Cancer Society
online or to the Thoroughbred Placement Resources online at https://www.goodhorse.org/donations/make-the-difference-today/
or by mail to Thoroughbred Placement Resources, 13130 Molly Berry Road, Upper Marlboro, Maryland 20772.Interment will be scheduled in Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.