

Susana Raquel Amas (Age 81)



Longtime resident of Arlington, Virginia passed away at her home on Monday March 4, 2019 surrounded by family and friends.

Susana is predeceased by her father Alfredo Raygada; her mother Flora Reyes de Raygada; her bother Manuel Raygada; her sister Irma Raygada; sister Genoveva Raygada; and her beloved son, Marco A. Amas.

Susana is survived by her three daughters Maria Ferretti (Manuel), Susana Amas, and Ana Cristina Amas. She is lovingly remembered by her five grandchildren Monica Alcayaga, Cecy Delgado, Christian Velit, Joseph Salazar, and Carlo Ferretti. Susana also leaves behind her seven great grandchildren, whom she adored Romario Alvarenga, Elias Alvarenga, Danilo Alvarenga, Gustavo Mendez, Genalise Mendez, Xareni Ramos, and Yalit Ramos.

Susana was born December 31, 1937 in Callao, Peru and immigrated to the Washington, DC are over 60 years ago. She was an employee of the World Bank for over 30 years and retired in 1995. Susana loved entertaining friends at her home, socializing, cooking delicious Peruvian food, traveling all over the world, and volunteering at A Woman's Choice. She was a champion duck pin bowler, an avid Washington Redskins fan, and never missed an episode of Family Feud.

A visitation for Susana will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Homes, 1102 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA 22046. A funeral service will occur Friday, March 15, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 905 Park Avenue, Falls Church, VA 22046. A graveside service will occur Friday, March 15, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at National Memorial Park, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22042.

