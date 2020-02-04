

Dr. Susan Ashcraft



Passed away peacefully at her home after a valiant, 15 year battle with cancer; and she she went to be with God on February 1, 2020. Susan was born on June 15,1957 in Houston, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents Carl and Blanche Ashcraft. Susan is survived by her brothers, Kevin and Scott Ashcraft, sister-in-law, Kimberly Ashcraft; niece, Taylor Ashcraft; and nephews, Garrett and Grant Ashcraft. Susan is also survived by innumerable close friends and co-workers. She will be missed by her loving and loyal dog Lilly.

A celebration of life will be held for Susan on Wednesday, February 5 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Demaine Funeral Home, 520 S Washington St., Alexandria, VA 22314.

Susan graduated from Humble High School in 1975 and received her B.A. in Liberal Arts from the University of Texas in 1979.

In 1980, Susan began a long and impressive career protecting others as a Law Enforcement Officer. Susan worked as a Federal Agent with the United States Justice Department and during that time served as the Deputy Chief at the Office of Financial Operations (2010-2012), Chief of the Asset Forfeiture Section (2003-2010), Inspector at the Office of Professional Resposibility (2000-2003) and a Special Agent/Supervisor Special Agent from (1988-2000). She was a City of Houston Police officer for seven years (1980-1987).

In addition to her professional life, Susan was known for her passion for God and the ministry of His word. She was awarded an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Divinity from Latin University of Theology and was ordained through Resurrection Life Ministries. She served as a member of the Clergy with the Kairos Prison Ministry, served on the board of Kids Connection(a faith based inner city ministry) and volunteered as a Chaplin at the Inova Mount Vernon Hospital. Susan also spoke at the United Nations on several occasions, as recently as October 2019, promoting religious freedom in other Countries and also made several mission trips to Africa. Susan was an advocate of the goodness of God and loved people of all diverse cultures.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to one of the many charities Susan supported which include:

The , 4899 Befort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, Florida 32256 / Assist the Officer, Houston Police Officers Union, 1602 State Street, Houston, Texas 77077/ Samaritans Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, North Carolina 28607