SUSAN LINDA BAKER
On Thursday, March 19, 2020, SUSAN LINDA BAKER of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of Howard Baker. Devoted mother of Sheldon Baker and the late Jennifer and Anne Baker. A family service will be held at graveside on Sunday, March 22, 2020, 2 p.m. at King David Memorial Garden, Falls Church, VA. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jennifer Baker Memorial Fund, c/o the , c/o Director of Development, 5335 Wisconsin Ave., NW #300, Washington, DC 20015. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.