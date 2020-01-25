Susan Marie Dye Bartley (Age 61)
On Wednesday, January 22, 2020, of Brookeville, MD. Beloved wife of Robert "Buck" Bartley, Jr.; daughter of Lloyd and Joyce Dye; loving mother of Rachel Bartley; step-mother of Audrey (Keith) Patton, Elizabeth (Joseph) Taylor, Robert Bartley, III, James (Margarita) Bartley, and Sarah (Adam) Hais; sister of Lawrence (Virginia) Dye; aunt of Jacob Dye. Also survived by 14 grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), on Sunday, January 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. Memorial Service will be celebrated at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 10401 Armory Avenue, Kensington, MD on Tuesday, January 28 at 11 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090.