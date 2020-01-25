The Washington Post

SUSAN BARTLEY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SUSAN BARTLEY.
Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul's United Methodist Church
10401 Armory Avenue
Kensington, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Susan Marie Dye Bartley (Age 61)  

On Wednesday, January 22, 2020, of Brookeville, MD. Beloved wife of Robert "Buck" Bartley, Jr.; daughter of Lloyd and Joyce Dye; loving mother of Rachel Bartley; step-mother of Audrey (Keith) Patton, Elizabeth (Joseph) Taylor, Robert Bartley, III, James (Margarita) Bartley, and Sarah (Adam) Hais; sister of Lawrence (Virginia) Dye; aunt of Jacob Dye. Also survived by 14 grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), on Sunday, January 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. Memorial Service will be celebrated at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 10401 Armory Avenue, Kensington, MD on Tuesday, January 28 at 11 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.