SUSAN BELFORD

Service Information
Potomac United Methodist Chr
9908 S Glen Rd
Potomac, MD 20854
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Potomac United Methodist Church
9908 S Glen Rd
Potomac, MD
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Potomac United Methodist Church
9908 S Glen Rd
Potomac, MD
SUSAN CHERYL BELFORD (Age 73)  

On Sunday, October 13, 2019 of Potomac, MD. Beloved wife of Kenneth Touloumes for 20 of years; Loving mother of Mark and his wife Branden & Matt and his wife Wendy; Dear grandmother of Jackson, Addison, McKenna, Brittain and Emory. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.
Relatives and friends will be received at Potomac United Methodist Church, 9908 S Glen Rd, Potomac, MD 20854, Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Susan's name to the Montgomery County Public Schools Education Foundation (www.mcpsfoundation.org) or Support Military Spouses (www.supportmilitaryspouses.org). Please view and sign online family guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 17, 2019
