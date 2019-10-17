SUSAN CHERYL BELFORD (Age 73)
On Sunday, October 13, 2019 of Potomac, MD. Beloved wife of Kenneth Touloumes for 20 of years; Loving mother of Mark and his wife Branden & Matt and his wife Wendy; Dear grandmother of Jackson, Addison, McKenna, Brittain and Emory. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.
Relatives and friends will be received at Potomac United Methodist Church, 9908 S Glen Rd, Potomac, MD 20854, Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Susan's name to the Montgomery County Public Schools Education Foundation (www.mcpsfoundation.org
