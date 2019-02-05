SUSAN GOLDBERG BLUMENTHAL
On Monday, February 4, 2019, SUSAN GOLDBERG BLUMENTHAL of Potomac, MD. Beloved wife of Harvey Blumenthal. Devoted mother of Laura (Seth) Tobin and Michelle (Daniel) Abramowitz. Loving sister of Eileen Kalikow, Irene (Bobby) Lichtenstein, Sandi (Michael) Kaufman and the late Harvey Goldberg. Dear grandmother of Elissa, Hannah, Julia and Jacob Tobin and Asher and Haley Abramowitz. Graveside funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 2 p.m. at Bonaventure Cemetery, 330 Bonaventure Rd., Savannah, GA 31404. Shiva will be observed at the late residence in Potomac on Sunday, February 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Monday, February 11, all day (except 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.). Memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation or to Hope Connections for Cancer Support. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001