Passed away peacefully on July 1, 2020. She was born on January 10, 1954 in Salina, KS to the late Henry and Norma Ruppel.She was a graduate of Stephens College in Columbia, MO, George Washington University, Virginia Tech and Queens University in Charlotte, NC.She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Robin Bray; two sons, Daniel Bray and wife Kirsten and John Paul Bray.Services private.Condolences may be offered online at