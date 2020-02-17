The Washington Post

Sue Bryant died peacefully on February 14, 2020. She was 75. Sue was born in Middlesbrough, England. She leaves behind her beloved nieces Catherine Moore and Deborah Taylor, along with their families. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Elizabeth Law, and by her brother, John Law. Sue emigrated to the U.S. in 1965 and lived over a span of years in Maryland, Virginia, and California. She was a Partner and Operations Manager at Sunstar Strategic in Alexandria until her death. Sue loved travel, books, music, theatre, and her beloved cat, Quinn. Sue's many friends will remember her as a gentle, compassionate woman with a keen sense of humor, who was always interested in and deeply loyal to the people that she loved. Anyone wishing to send a memorial gift in remembrance of Sue is encouraged to donate to the ASPCA or your local animal shelter.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 17, 2020
