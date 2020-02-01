SUSAN CAROL BUCKLEY
Susan Carol Buckley, born November 1, 1950 in Washington, D.C., passed away surrounded by her family on January 27, 2020. Susan was a graduate of Fairfax High School, class of 1969. She earned a master's degree in Child Psychology from George Mason University and a master's degree in Education (Counseling) from Virginia Tech. Susan worked for Fairfax County Public Schools for twenty-five years as an elementary school counselor at Fairfax Villa Elementary, Layton Hall Elementary, Bull Run Elementary, and Lees Corner Elementary. Previously, she was a teller and manager at the National Bank of Fairfax. Her interests and hobbies included genealogy, guitar, and calligraphy. She is survived by her husband, William Donald Higgins, sister Elizabeth Buckley, daughter Laura McCloskey Wolfe (with former husband, James Rodney McCloskey, deceased 2015), granddaughter Victoria Wolfe, and niece Ashleigh Wright. Visitation will be held at Demaine Funeral Home, Fairfax, from 11am-1pm on February 4, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Susan Buckley's name to the Jane Goodall Institute, www.janegoodall.org
