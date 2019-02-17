

SUSAN A. BYRNES (Age 66)



Beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend died on February 11, 2019 in Rockville, MD. Born on August 12, 1952 to Margaret (Mattice) Byrnes and Patrick Gregory Byrnes in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. Predeceased by her parents and brothers Michael J. Byrnes and Andrew J. Byrnes. Survived by her sisters Anne Byrnes, Patricia Byrnes Griswold, Margaret Byrnes, and Ellen Byrnes, her sister in law Lesa R. Byrnes, her nieces and their children, and many loving friends and relatives.

Susan received her B.A. from UC Santa Cruz in 1979 and her J.D. in 1986 from UC Hastings College of the Law. Early in her career she practiced labor law in California and Michigan. After moving to Washington DC, she was employed by Local 25, UNITE HERE (1994-1996) and IUE-CWA (1996-2010).