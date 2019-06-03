The Washington Post

Susan Hillman Canter on June 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harold; loving mother of Robin Lenkin (Craig) and Aaron Canter; cherished grandmother of Noah, Ethan and Claire. Funeral services will be today, June 3, 2019 at Congregation B'nai Israel, 6301 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD with interment to follow at King David Memorial Park, Falls Church, VA. Donations in her memory can be made to Congregation B'nai Israel or the United State Holocaust Museum. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg.

Published in The Washington Post on June 3, 2019
