CANTRIL SUSAN DAVIS CANTRIL Susan Davis Cantril passed away on October 14, just two weeks before her 78th birthday with her devoted husband of 47 years, Albert H. Cantril, at her side. She is survived by two sisters: Nancy W. D. Archibald of Lebanon, N. H. and Cynthia L. Johnson of Wolfeboro, N. H. She was the daughter of Barbara Elizabeth Glasier Davis and Daniel Bradford Davis of Wilton, N. H. She was predeceased by her brother, Daniel Bradford Davis, Jr. Her career was truly at the intersection of partisan politics and public policy. In 1965, after a year as a young assistant to professors Clark Byse and James Chadbourn at the Harvard Law School, she became the principal assistant to Richard E. Neustadt, the initial Director of the Institute of Politics, an initiative of Harvard's Kennedy School of Government that brings individuals prominent in the public arena to Cambridge for a year's fellowship. She worked closely with Neustadt in the planning and organization of the Institute and was staff assistant to the Institute's first group of Fellows in 1966. The next year she entered the world of partisan politics becoming assistant to Vice President Humphrey's advisor on domestic issues. She worked in the areas of civil rights, employment, and youth training. She also assisted the Vice President in his role as Chairman of the President's Council on Youth Opportunity and his work with the National Alliance of Businessmen. She was soon in the middle of the 1968 campaign, helping coordinate the work of speech writers, task forces, and staff traveling with the Vice President. In the midst of it all she assisted Vice President Humphrey in the organizational phases of the establishment of the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars and served as its initial corporate secretary. After the election she joined the staff of the Democratic National Committee helping establish its Democratic Policy Council and its Office of Communications. At the Policy Council her focus was on its organization, potential membership, and coordination of its meetings and production of reports. This involved setting up regional hearings, including arranging for witnesses, media coverage and the oversight of logistics. It was the agenda of the Office of Communications in the reorganized DNC, however, that took most of her time. It produced Democratic TV responses to speeches of President Richard Nixon and published a bi-weekly newsletter presenting talking points and issue briefs for Democratic members of Congress, state parties, and state legislatures. She was the DNC's deputy in planning and production of media coverage of the 1972 Convention in Miami and served as deputy coordinator of the DNC's "Mini-Convention" held in Washington that named Sargent Shriver as the Democrat's candidate for Vice President. As the 1972 campaign got underway, she became assistant to Lawrence O'Brien, National Chairman of the McGovern-Shriver campaign. This put her in the midst of planning radio and television spots and working with the staffs of Congressional candidates on the design of their media campaigns. In addition she was assistant editor of a weekly campaign newsletter forDemocratic state and local organizations. But her work at the DNC took an unanticipated turn of historical significance when on themorning of June 17, 1972 she found that she could not get into her office at the Watergatebecause it was one of the DNC's offices that had been broken into by covert operatives of the Nixon campaign. This prompted her needing to call a colleague who did not work at the DNC whom she was planning to meet later that morning. She needed to tell him getting together would not be possible because access to the DNC's offices had been cordoned off by police investigating the scene. It turned out that when her colleague learned what had happened, he called his next door neighbor in Georgetown who was a major correspondent for one of the television networks. Thus, unexpectedly, she had a hand in breaking the Watergate story to the media. After the election she was a news editor for NBC News for a year working with the network's correspondents and tape and film editors for the Nightly News, Today Show, and NBC radio. In 1973-75 she joined her husband, Albert Cantril, in conducting a number of opinion surveys on topics ranging from the public's reaction to the Watergate break-in, its confidence in government, and how Americans felt about public financing of elections. When the election calendar began focusing on 1976, she worked with the League of Women Voters in organizing and coordinating the "Presidential Forum" in Boston - the first televised debate among presidential hopefuls in history. She played a similar role in the Chicago Forum and assisted in planning the Florida Forum. She was responsible for security and credentials for the Presidential Debates in Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Williamsburg and the Vice Presidential Debate in Houston. She was also coordinator of debates planning, logistics and arrangements with representatives of the campaigns of President Gerald Ford and Governor Jimmy Carter, the Secret Service,the television networks and debate site representatives. She prepared post-debate chronologies as a record for possible subsequent Presidential Debates. She returned to public opinion research after the election and teamed up with her husband in studies for government agencies and non-profit organizations. They conducted the first survey for the Department of Labor regarding public service employment and the federal government's role in job creation. They analyzed opinion data regarding the public's perception of the schools for the National Education Association as public discontent with the public education system was building. Other topics included a look at public concerns about water quality for the Council on Environmental Quality, the legal needs of those in Virginia who were eligible for legal aid, and the views of mayors across the country on policy dilemmas they were dealing with conducted for the National League of Cities. From 1981-86 she served as Development Officer for the Bureau of Social Science Research where she tracked foundation interests relevant to the Bureau's research agenda. She helped shape proposals for projects and secured nearly one million dollars in funding during a period of fierce competition for foundation support. While at the Bureau she directed an assessment of the predictive accuracy of the pre-election polls for the National Science Foundation and assisted in a survey in Puerto Rico on public perceptions of the quality of life. During these years she also served as Secretary of the National Council on Public Polls, an association of the major polling firms in the U.S. She helped its member firms update and publicize a new Code of Disclosure with respect to the methods used in polls they report. She also played a key role in organizing "Polling on the Issues," a conference of pollsters, journalists and policy makers and in editing its proceedings for publication (1980) with the support of the Kettering Foundation. She and her husband collaborated on "Reading Mixed Signals: Ambivalence in American Public Opinion about Government" (1999). It is based on a national survey they conducted to explore the paradox that more than half of Americans who complain about the size of government also support most of what it does. Earlier publications with her husband include "The Opinion Connection: Polling, Politics, and the Press" (1991), which explores the interplay between polling, partisan politics, and journalism. They also undertook a large survey for the American Civil Liberties Union on how Americans think about issues of privacy entitled "Live and Let Live: American Public Opinion about Privacy at Home and at Work" (1994). She graduated from Oberlin College with a major in government and love for France where she spent a semester in Aix-en-Provence. A long-time resident of Capitol Hill, she engaged with the neighbors and was respected for her energy and modesty in spite of her accomplishments. As one resident put it: "she was a bright light in the neighborhood." 