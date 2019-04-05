Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SUSAN "SUSIE" CASKIN. View Sign

CASKIN Susan McKnew Caskin 1926-2019 Susan ("Susie") McKnew Caskin, 92, of Washington, DC passed away on April 2, 2019 at her home with family and friends at her side. Born to Donald Harrison McKnew, Sr. and Elizabeth Kingsbury McKnew on November 2, 1926 in Washington, DC., "Sunny," as she was known throughout her life, graduated from the Potomac School (McLean, VA) and Smith College (Northampton, MA) in 1948. Susie was a life-long resident of the District. She is survived by her brother, Donald Harrison McKnew, Jr. and his wife, Gretchen Smith as well as her three loving sons and their families, Frank Caskin, Jr. and his wife, Kate Caskin of Rockville, MD; Chris Caskin and his wife, Cammy Caskin of Potomac, MD; and Michael Caskin and his wife, Dr. Ana Caskin of Washington, DC. She also leaves behind six grandchildren, Andrew, Christopher, Patrick, Courtlynne, John and Alexandra. Susie was predeceased by her husband, Francis Henry Caskin, as well as her sister, Patricia McKnew Nielsen and Arthur C. Nielsen Jr. of Winnetka, IL. A social worker by training, Susie dedicated the majority of her adult life to her family. An accomplished writer, she self-published multiple children's books in her senior years. Susie lived in American University Park for the last 56 years, where her neighbors and friends remember her fondly as a bright light of a soul, walking her devoted canine companions and sharing her wisdom and enduring spirit. She loved the open waters of the Chesapeake Bay, where she grew up sailing competitively and honing her love of life. The visitation will be held on Monday, April 8 at 5 to 8 p.m. at the Joseph Gawler's Sons Funeral Home, 5130 Wisconsin Avenue, N.W., Washington, DC. The funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, April 9 at Saint David's Episcopal Church, 5150 Macomb Street, N.W., Washington, DC. at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations be made in support of the Kingsbury Center and the Washington Humane Society.The visitation will be held on Monday, April 8 at 5 to 8 p.m. at the Joseph Gawler's Sons Funeral Home, 5130 Wisconsin Avenue, N.W., Washington, DC. The funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, April 9 at Saint David's Episcopal Church, 5150 Macomb Street, N.W., Washington, DC. at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations be made in support of the Kingsbury Center and the Washington Humane Society. Funeral Home Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC

