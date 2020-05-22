

Susan Roukis Clayton (Age 56)



Susan Roukis Clayton, wife, mother of three wonderful children, sister, aunt, niece, Nouna and friend to all, passed away peacefully at her Bethesda, MD, home on May 16, 2020 after a long illness. Survived by her adoring husband, Ken, her loving children, Daniel, Matthew and Julia, her father, John Roukis, and brothers, George (Robin), Peter and Dean (Melanie) Roukis, and predeceased by her mother, Florence Roukis, Susan was the epitome of kindness, optimism and a true positive spirit. Born on May 4, 1964 and raised in Laurel Hollow, NY, Susan obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree (Mechanical Engineering) from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, and a Master of Science Degree (Systems Engineering) from the George Washington University, and worked as a project engineer on a broad range of fascinating programs (e.g., the International Space Station, Mars Rover, and various satellites) before escaping on a wonderful adventure with her husband Ken, where they raised their three children from their Bethesda home.

Adventurous in spirit while possessing unmatched kindness in the face of numerous health challenges, Susan continually expressed one core thought - how much she loved her family. Her smile will be with us always as she continues to live on in our hearts for the rest of our lives. Rest in peace, my love.