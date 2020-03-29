Susan Hope Boren Dorman
(July 5, 1948 - March 24, 2020)
The Senior Research Specialist for the Arts and Humanities at the Library of Congress for over 37 years was known for her exceptional writing and passion for the arts and education. Susan was the daughter of Congressman Lyle H. Boren and Christine McKown Boren of Seminole, Oklahoma and sister of U.S. Senator David L. Boren (D-OK). She is survived by her husband, artist and journalist Mark Dorman, of forty happy years. She impacted everyone who knew her with her profound kindness, compassion, unconditional love, and light. Please see full obituary at SERVICE INFO?