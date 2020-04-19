Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SUSAN "Susie" DRUMM. View Sign Service Information Pumphrey Funeral Home 300 W. Montgomery Ave. Rockville , MD 20850-2805 (301)-762-3939 Send Flowers Notice

DRUMM SUSAN HOOD DRUMM "Susie" Susan "Susie" Hood Drumm passed away suddenly on April 11, 2020, with her husband by her side. Born March 9, 1949 in Port Arthur, TX to John P. and Mary Billingsley Hood. By sixth grade, the family settled in Wilmington, DE, where she attended Mt. Pleasant High School. At Bucknell University, where she was known as Swood, she graduated in 1971 with a degree in history and a minor in education. At Bucknell, she met the love of her life, John Drumm, and convinced him to join chapel choir. They continued to sing and make music together for over 50 years. They were married September 25, 1971, and their love story began. They moved to Pittsburgh, where Susie worked for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The US Navy took them to Orlando, where she was a substitute teacher, and daughter Kiersten was born. In 1976, they moved to Maryland, with son Christian born in 1979. Susie was the business manager at John's dental practice in DC, until 2008 when she retired to help care for her grandchildren. A born performer, Susie was always singing, whether it was church choir, at weddings and funerals, or singing along with her grandchildren, she loved to make music. She performed with the Good Shepherd Players, Hoopes Troop, and most recently, with a quartet of herself, John, and two dear friends. She was loved and admired for her devotion to her faith and her church. For the last 30 years at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, she has sung in the choir and rung handbells. She founded and directed the Joyful Praise children's choir for over 20 years. She also worked with the youth, the confirmation program, and the altar guild. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, John Walter Drumm, her sister Barbara Hood Brown, brother, John B. Hood (Bonnie), her children Kiersten Markay Whitehead (Todd) and Christian Hood Drumm (Angela); grandchildren: Jeremy and Eliza Whitehead, and Zoe, Geneva, and Margaret Drumm, along with many nieces and nephews. Memorial service arrangements will be made in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the "Susan Drumm Memorial Worship and Music Fund" at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7730 Bradley Blvd. Bethesda, MD 20817 (301) 365-5733 Memorial service arrangements will be made in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the "Susan Drumm Memorial Worship and Music Fund" at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7730 Bradley Blvd. Bethesda, MD 20817 (301) 365-5733

DRUMM SUSAN HOOD DRUMM "Susie" Susan "Susie" Hood Drumm passed away suddenly on April 11, 2020, with her husband by her side. Born March 9, 1949 in Port Arthur, TX to John P. and Mary Billingsley Hood. By sixth grade, the family settled in Wilmington, DE, where she attended Mt. Pleasant High School. At Bucknell University, where she was known as Swood, she graduated in 1971 with a degree in history and a minor in education. At Bucknell, she met the love of her life, John Drumm, and convinced him to join chapel choir. They continued to sing and make music together for over 50 years. They were married September 25, 1971, and their love story began. They moved to Pittsburgh, where Susie worked for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The US Navy took them to Orlando, where she was a substitute teacher, and daughter Kiersten was born. In 1976, they moved to Maryland, with son Christian born in 1979. Susie was the business manager at John's dental practice in DC, until 2008 when she retired to help care for her grandchildren. A born performer, Susie was always singing, whether it was church choir, at weddings and funerals, or singing along with her grandchildren, she loved to make music. She performed with the Good Shepherd Players, Hoopes Troop, and most recently, with a quartet of herself, John, and two dear friends. She was loved and admired for her devotion to her faith and her church. For the last 30 years at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, she has sung in the choir and rung handbells. She founded and directed the Joyful Praise children's choir for over 20 years. She also worked with the youth, the confirmation program, and the altar guild. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, John Walter Drumm, her sister Barbara Hood Brown, brother, John B. Hood (Bonnie), her children Kiersten Markay Whitehead (Todd) and Christian Hood Drumm (Angela); grandchildren: Jeremy and Eliza Whitehead, and Zoe, Geneva, and Margaret Drumm, along with many nieces and nephews. Memorial service arrangements will be made in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the "Susan Drumm Memorial Worship and Music Fund" at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7730 Bradley Blvd. Bethesda, MD 20817 (301) 365-5733 Memorial service arrangements will be made in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the "Susan Drumm Memorial Worship and Music Fund" at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7730 Bradley Blvd. Bethesda, MD 20817 (301) 365-5733 Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close