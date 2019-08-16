Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SUSAN DUNN. View Sign Service Information Holy Trinity Catholic Church 3513 N St NW Washington, DC 20007 Visitation 9:30 AM Holy Trinity Catholic Church 3513 N St. NW Washington , DC View Map Funeral Mass 10:30 AM Holy Trinity Catholic Church 3513 N St. NW Washington , DC View Map Send Flowers Notice

DUNN SUSAN Stoldt DUNN Susan Stoldt Dunn, 76, peacefully passed from this life on July 25, 2019, surrounded by her family. The cause was a cerebral hemorrhage. Susan was born in Teaneck, New Jersey, and spent the majority of her years as an active citizen of Washington, DC, and Potomac, Maryland. She had enthusiastic affection for her family of origin, the Stoldt family, with whom she always relished time spent on vacations or at other family events and gatherings. She is predeceased by her parents, Sydney and Evelyn; her brothers, Sydney and Bill; and her sister Ellen. She is survived by her husband Mike; her children, Mike Junior and Kathy Dunn Cornwell; her sister, Nancy Stoldt Walsh; and her grandchildren, Eleanor and Eamon (Dunn) and Hang and Lily (Nguyen Cornwell); as well as a legion of beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. In October 1960, Susan met her lifelong love and husband of 56 years, Mike Dunn, at an afternoon tea dance in the basement of St. Mary's Church in Annapolis, Maryland. At the time, Susan was an undergraduate at Trinity College and Mike was a midshipman at the US Naval Academy. They married in June 1963, and built a life filled with love, faith, family, and adventures big and small. Susan was a loving, compassionate mother, and she joyfully welcomed the additions of daughter-in-law April Wright Dunn and son-in-law David Cornwell, and delighted in her role as "Granny," hosting fun family dinners, making special birthday cakes for her grandchildren, and lavishing them with love and attention. Susan and Mike took care of Mike's nieces after their parents passed away in the 1980's. These three nieces (Dorris Dajani Cornwell, Barbara Dajani Gregg, and Susan Dajani Speckman) saw their dear Aunt Susan as a parent figure who provided love and guidance at a critical time and for many years to follow. Susan graduated from Academy of the Holy Angels high school in New Jersey. She received her undergraduate degree from George Washington University. She earned two master's degrees: a Master's in Library Science from the University of Maryland and a Master's of Theological Studies from Washington Theological Union. Susan also became certified by the Shalem Institute to practice as a spiritual director. Susan used her education and skills to do so many things: she was a primary school teacher; librarian at Gonzaga College High School; vice chair of the Hope Ball; team leader and sponsor for Holy Trinity parish's RCIA program; retreat leader (Ignatian spirituality, Susan's passion); Director of Lay Formation at Washington Theological Union; and a one-on-one spiritual director. Susan was kind, accepting of others, compassionate, and most of all, loving. She had an infectious laugh that would at times dissolve into a laugh-cry, which became all the more hilarious. She created community wherever she was, from each neighborhood she lived in, to her workout classes. In her manner of living and loving, Susan was a model for her children, grandchildren, relatives, and friends. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, October 1, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 3513 N St. NW, Washington, DC 20007. There will be visitation in the church for one hour prior to the mass and a reception following the mass. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Susan may be made in support of the Ignatian Spirituality Program at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 3513 N St. NW, Washington, DC 20007. Checks, payable to Holy Trinity, should include a reference to Susan Dunn and Ignatian Spirituality.In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Susan may be made in support of the Ignatian Spirituality Program at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 3513 N St. NW, Washington, DC 20007. Checks, payable to Holy Trinity, should include a reference to Susan Dunn and Ignatian Spirituality.

