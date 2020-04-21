

SUSAN G. FONNER



Born Zilli Goldmann in Wurzburg, Germany on February 26, 1933, passed away on April 19, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Robert Fonner; two children Matthew (Kat) Fonner and Deborah (Richard) Labonski; three grandchildren, Max, Zachary and Caleb Labonski. With the assistance of her mother's family in New York, her family was able to secure immigrant visas to America, leaving Wurzburg in the late Spring of 1939 reaching New York before the outbreak of war in Europe. By the time she graduated from Columbia Law School in 1956, she had become totally American. Possessing exceptional skills in the English language, she fashioned a long career in government as a legislative drafts person working in that capacity at the HEW (now HHS), ERDA, DOE and the NRC. Her intellect and dedication to the welfare of her family will be missed. Graveside funeral services will be private. Please send tzedakah to the Holocaust Museum or to Yad v'Shem in Israel or to the . Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.