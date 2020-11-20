Susan Marsh Glicoes
Died peacefully at home on November 11, 2020, in Fairfax, VA, surrounded by family. She is survived by her husband, Laurence Glicoes, daughter, Jen Glicoes, sons, Jonathan Glicoes and Daniel Glicoes and grandchildren, Arete and Christopher Glicoes. She proudly served in the Army, reaching the rank of Major, and then received a certification as a paralegal. Throughout her careers, she always put family first. For many years, Sue was a daily visitor at her mother's retirement home, striving to make her mother as comfortable as possible. When not with her mother, she supported her children through dedicated involvement in athletic and drama boosters. She also never failed to offer a ride home to anyone who needed it, despite the capacity of the car. Sue lived in Panama, Florida, Illinois, New York, Germany and Virginia over her lifetime, but wherever she was, she took her bright enthusiasm with her. Her caring nature was legendary from baby showers she organized for neighbors, to caring for a friend of her son who was horribly ill after a long international flight. Throughout her life, Sue constantly thought of others even to the very end when she was still trying to distribute her possessions to family members. Memories of her generous spirit will live on.For visitation details and how to virtually attend the funeral service please visit:www.dignitymemorial.com
Memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
