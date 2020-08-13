Susan Gale Goldstein
Susan Gale Goldstein died on July 17, 2020. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA on December 17, 1940, to the late Elsie J. and Benjamin N. Goldstein. After graduating from Chatham College, she worked for the Central Intelligence Agency. After a leave of absence for graduate studies at Penn State and American Universities, Susan joined the Foreign Broadcast Information Service, with overseas assignments in England, Greece, Thailand, Israel and Paraguay. Upon retirement, she received the CIA Career Achievement Medal. Susan then worked part time for the Arlington County Visitors Center as a travel counselor. After 13 years, a friend urged her to "get a real job again" and she joined Veritas Analytics, Inc., a business/government contractor as a senior staff analyst. She volunteered at the Virginia Hospital Center and Arena State and Signature Theatre and helped teach quilting at the Arlington County Detention Facility. Quilting was one of her passions, and she was an active member of Needlechasers of Chevy Chase, a quilting guild with a strong commitment to community service. Susan is survived by her brother Marsh (Bonnie) Goldstein; nephews Ross and Scott; cousins Judith and Henry Felber, and their children, cousin Brenda Goldstein, long-time companion Roy Irvin, and dear friends Beth, Mary Lou, Debbie, Alice, Ramona and Monica, all of whom provided good cheer, encouragement and support. Donations may be made in Susan's name to cancer research organizations, the Animal Welfare League of Arlington, or a charity of your choice
. Arrangements for Susan's remains were handled by Cunningham Turch Funeral Home in Alexandria, VA.