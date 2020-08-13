1/1
Susan GOLDSTEIN
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Susan Gale Goldstein  
Susan Gale Goldstein died on July 17, 2020. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA on December 17, 1940, to the late Elsie J. and Benjamin N. Goldstein. After graduating from Chatham College, she worked for the Central Intelligence Agency. After a leave of absence for graduate studies at Penn State and American Universities, Susan joined the Foreign Broadcast Information Service, with overseas assignments in England, Greece, Thailand, Israel and Paraguay. Upon retirement, she received the CIA Career Achievement Medal. Susan then worked part time for the Arlington County Visitors Center as a travel counselor. After 13 years, a friend urged her to "get a real job again" and she joined Veritas Analytics, Inc., a business/government contractor as a senior staff analyst. She volunteered at the Virginia Hospital Center and Arena State and Signature Theatre and helped teach quilting at the Arlington County Detention Facility. Quilting was one of her passions, and she was an active member of Needlechasers of Chevy Chase, a quilting guild with a strong commitment to community service. Susan is survived by her brother Marsh (Bonnie) Goldstein; nephews Ross and Scott; cousins Judith and Henry Felber, and their children, cousin Brenda Goldstein, long-time companion Roy Irvin, and dear friends Beth, Mary Lou, Debbie, Alice, Ramona and Monica, all of whom provided good cheer, encouragement and support. Donations may be made in Susan's name to cancer research organizations, the Animal Welfare League of Arlington, or a charity of your choice. Arrangements for Susan's remains were handled by Cunningham Turch Funeral Home in Alexandria, VA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cunningham Turch Funeral Home - Alexandria
811 Cameron Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
(703) 549-1800
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved