

SUSAN RUSSELL GROTH



Sue died December 9, 2019 near her home in San Diego, CA due to complications from a kidney infection. She was born March 28, 1942 in Akron, OH to Ruth (Kindig) and John Russell. Susie graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1964 and spent her adult life in DC and San Diego. She held a great appreciation for fine art and the movies, loved food and traveling, and adored people and her pets. She is survived by her husband of 20 years Ed Ketchledge; son John K. Groth (Chelsey Christensen); and grandson Weston of DC; sister Patricia Russell and nephew John Russell of Los Angeles, CA. Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. on December 27, 2019 at Mt. Hope Cemetery in San Diego, CA. Full details at