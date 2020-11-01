Susan K. GuthridgE
Susan K. Guthridge, 79, died of natural causes on October 24, 2020, in Merritt Island. Sue was the beloved wife of Robert B. Guthridge and had lived in many locations during her husband's military career. Sue was very active with the Girl Scouts having served in several councils across the United States and overseas. In the past she served on the board of directors of the Girl Scouts Glowing Embers Council; A National Operational Volunteer for Girl Scouts of the USA; and served as the President for the Girl Scouts of the Nation's Capital from 1993-1996. She was involved with the Red Cross; was a PTA volunteer; was the past president of Syke's Cove Community Association; and involved with her church.Susan was born in Evanston, IL and is survived by her husband, of 62 years, Robert B. Guthridge of Merritt Island, FL; three daughters, Elizabeth Card of Naples, FL, Deborah Sutherland of Green Cove Springs, FL, and Gretchen Mayo (Michael) of Mount Dora, FL; her four grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; sister Ann Samek, brother-in-law John Bertke; preceded by sister Jane Bertke, and brother-in-law David Samek.The family will receive friends on November 14, 2020 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Beckman Williamson Funeral Home in Cocoa Beach. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Girl Scout Council of the Nation's Capital in loving memory of Sue Guthridge. You can make an online contribution via their website: gscnc.org
and click on the donation tab at the top far right corner. Or mail a check to Betsy Thurston, Development Director, GSCNC, 4301 Connecticut Avenue NW, Suite M-2, Washington, DC 20008. You may sign Sue's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com