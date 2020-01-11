

Susan May Hansen (Age 74)



Of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully on December 30, 2019 in the comforts of her own home. Susan was a dedicated wife, friend, mother, and grandmother and had the ability to bring out the best in others. She graduated from Eastern High School in 1963 and began working for NSA. She later attended college at Towson University and completed her graduate studies at Johns Hopkins University in Early Childhood Development. Susan worked for Howard County Public School's Infant and Toddler Program for 30 years. She was highly commended by the school system and often recognized by parents for her dedication and love for the children she worked with. Susan and husband Bruce relocated to The Villages where they happily enjoyed retirement. Susan was an avid tandem cyclist, cycling three days a week with the Florida Panthers bike club. She stayed active and enjoyed golfing, glass fusion, traveling, and volunteering at the local elementary school.

Susan is survived by her dedicated husband of 17 years, Bruce Hansen; son, Ian Schneider (Laura Resau); daughter, Stefanie Kovacs (Brantley); stepson, Erik Hansen; three grandchildren; brother, Jay Martin (Nancy); and former spouse, Wolfger Schneider. Many thanks to the friends and family who provided an enormous amount of support to Bruce and Susan over the past few months.

We will celebrate Susan's life on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1 p.m., Colony Cottage Recreation Center (The Study Room/The Tea Room) 510 Colony Boulevard, The Villages, Florida, 32162. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .