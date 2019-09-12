SUSAN E. HARRIS
On Wednesday, September 11, 2019, Susan E. Harris, of Potomac, MD. Beloved wife of Jonathan Harris; loving mother of Jacob and Benjamin Harris; dear sister of Melissa Scott. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Temple Emanuel, 10101 Connecticut Avenue, Kensington, MD 20895. Interment to follow at Garden of Remembrance, 14321 Comus Rd., Clarksburg, MD. Family will be observing Shiva at the residence of Jonathan Harris on Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m. Contributions may be made to the National Brain Tumor Society, (www.braintumor.org
) or the University of Chicago Hillel, (www.uchicagohillel.org
). Arrangements By Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC, under the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.