The Washington Post

SUSAN HARRIS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SUSAN HARRIS.
Service Information
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Temple Emanuel
10101 Connecticut Avenue
Kensington, MD
View Map
Shiva
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
residence of Jonathan Harris
Shiva
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
residence of Jonathan Harris
Notice
Send Flowers

 

SUSAN E. HARRIS  

On Wednesday, September 11, 2019, Susan E. Harris, of Potomac, MD. Beloved wife of Jonathan Harris; loving mother of Jacob and Benjamin Harris; dear sister of Melissa Scott. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Temple Emanuel, 10101 Connecticut Avenue, Kensington, MD 20895. Interment to follow at Garden of Remembrance, 14321 Comus Rd., Clarksburg, MD. Family will be observing Shiva at the residence of Jonathan Harris on Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m. Contributions may be made to the National Brain Tumor Society, (www.braintumor.org) or the University of Chicago Hillel, (www.uchicagohillel.org). Arrangements By Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC, under the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Silver Spring, MD   (301) 622-2290
funeral home direction icon