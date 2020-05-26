The Washington Post

SUSAN HODES

Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
SUSAN HODES (née LEVINE)  

Susan Hodes of Rockville, MD passed away peacefully of Covid 19 on Friday, May 22, 2020, at the age of 85. Her beloved husband, Dr. Louis Hodes, passed away in 2008. Her survivors include her brother-in-law, Alan Hodes; her nieces Margot Hodes and Gail Plotnick; her nephew Jack Hodes as well as many adoring great-nieces and nephews. Susan was a beautiful, gracious person. She was passionate about ballet, art, music and theater. She will be missed terribly by her family and by her wonderful friends. Susan will always be remembered for her kindness, friendliness, good nature and generosity. A private funeral service will be held on May 27 at King David Memorial Park in Falls Church, VA.

Published in The Washington Post on May 26, 2020
