

Susan Feahr Hunt

(Age 77)



Beloved wife and mother, died peacefully on November 1, 2019 in Bethesda, MD. She was born May 7, 1942 in Norfolk, VA to William J. and Mary Jane (Jungklas) Feahr. Susan, an accomplished pianist and organist, was a graduate of Catholic University with a degree in journalism. She worked as an editor and writer prior to raising her children in Florida. She returned to the Washington, DC. area in 1991, where she edited scholarly publications. Susan is survived by her husband of 25 years, Cecil Hunt of Bethesda, to which they moved in 2017 from their riverside home in Annapolis. She is survived also by her children, Kurt Bassuener of Dundee, Scotland and Kristin Bassuener (Chris Schneider) of Denver, CO; grandson, Ronan Schneider; sister, Joan Budny: step-children Stuart Hunt, Brian Hunt, Emily Tewksbury, Graham Hunt and Celia Hunt Lose; and seven step-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents and by her brother, William R. Feahr. A funeral Mass was celebrated on November 5, 2019 at the Church of the Little Flower in Bethesda. Service was provided by De Vol Funeral Home, Washington, DC. Entombment will be on a date not yet set at the Holy Trinity Columbarium at Holy Rood Cemetery in Washington. Donations may be made in her name to the International Rescue Committee or to Holy Trinity Columbarium.