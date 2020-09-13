HURSTCALDERONE Susan Hurstcalderone Of Chevy Chase, Maryland, transitioned from this earth on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Susan was born on May 7, 1947 in Logan, West Virginia. She is predeceased by her beloved mother, Frances Hurst, and father, Frank Hurst. Her memory will be forever cherished by her husband of fifty years, Richard Calderone, and her six children: Shannon (Wendy), Aimee (Alex), Michael (Ana), Matthew (Bizzy), Lindsay (Nandi) and Leslie. Susan was a treasured grandmother and "Nani" to William, Cassie, Mary, Harley, and Rudy. She will be deeply missed by her five siblings, Beverly (Brady), Candy, Frankie, Scott (Pam), and Bryan (Lori), as well as devoted extended family. Susan was an extraordinary, accomplished woman. Not only did she raise six children, she was an ardent student of the natural world. Susan earned two master's degrees: an M.S. in Microbiology from West Virginia University and later a M.Ed. in Science Education from Johns Hopkins University. She began her career conducting research on protein bioinformatics at Georgetown University, later transitioning to microbial and cancer-related research at the National Institutes of Health. Like many women of her generation, she made a mid-career shift in order to balance work and family obligations. This led her into the K-12 classroom where she was an impassioned science educator at schools within the Archdiocese of Washington, DC and Montgomery County Public Schools. Susan believed classroom walls permeable and sought to inspire her students through real-world science curricula, which meant being a lifelong learner herself. On any given summer or holiday break you might find her riding downriver with fellow educators in a Peruvian rainforest, touring NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab, or attending workshops and institutes at the Bronx Zoo and the Woods Hole Research Center. In retirement, Susan's love of teaching and learning translated into slime experiments with her grandchildren, the collaborative creation of a majestic backyard garden with her husband, and the cultivation of a near-encyclopedic memory for plants and flowers. Susan's passion for learning was matched only by her love of family. She relished time with her five grandchildren, loved music and the arts, and delighted in trying new recipes on a husband and family eager to be guinea pigs. If the beach was her happy place, the Outer Banks of North Carolina was her heaven. The rhythmic sounds of the waves, the revitalizing sea breezes, and the caress of the warm sand served as a wondrous reminder of what mattered in this world - nature and family. In her absence, the sun is a bit dimmer, the oceans a little quieter, and the stars less lucent. Due to social distancing concerns, there will be a private celebration of Susan's life, hosted by the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Washington, D.C. Those wishing to do so may donate to the Audubon Naturalist Society https://anshome.org/
