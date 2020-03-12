Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SUSAN KEMP. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

FRYE SUSAN KEMP FRYE Susan Kemp Frye, 79, died February 15, 2020 in Sacramento, CA from ailments related to Alzheimer's. In celebration of her rich and productive life, her family and friends will gather at her beloved Breton Bay home in St. Mary's County, Maryland on June 14, 2020. Ms. Frye was born on 15th July 1940 in Newport, Pennsylvania to Marguerite and David Frye. She was the second of four children--David and Patrick Frye, both armed forces veterans, and Wesley Frye, the youngest. She earned a master's degree in Social Work at Catholic University of America, DC and throughout her career was a source of solace and comfort for the underserved and emotionally in-need, young and old. She touched many lives. She lived most of her life in Montgomery County, MD--for decades in Kensington and Aspen Hill--with long weekends and summers at her riverside home on the lower Potomac. There, she loved watching the sunsets, the resident eagle perched on the oak tree, and gathering storms rolling across the Bay from the Virginia side of the river. She traveled widely--climbed the Great Wall, strolled around the Parthenon, the Coliseum, the Alhambra, Luxor and Abu Simbel, Marrakesh, saw melting glaciers in Antarctica, rode a huge elephant in Jodhpur, marveled at the Taj, saw in the Thar desert the night sky light up from the glare of a zillion stars, witnessed the magic of a sunset in Santorini, spy-acted on Check Point Charlie, and more. Of all places she liked Europe best, especially what she called her City of Lights which she visited a dozen times. She lived two years in New Delhi in a house she jokingly named her "White House". It was across from the American Embassy where she volunteered for various events and was appointed vice-president of the American Ex-pat community. She visited nineteen of India's twenty-nine states riding rickety trains. Earlier when her children were small, she was elected president of their schools' PTA. She was active in her Church and in all aspects of her life she always felt guided by the hand of God. Ms. Frye is predeceased in death by her parents, her brothers Patrick and David, and her teenage grandson Lucas. She is survived by her children Nikki and Steven Linde whom she shared with former spouse Armando Linde, by her three grandchildren, Jackie, Ada, and Owen, and by her brother, Wesley Frye. She was a dear friend to many, especially Louise Conklin. Her children paid her the greatest tribute in saying: "She was a great Mom...". Susan was a deeply religious person and drew comfort in the knowledge that her essence did not vanish that wintry day in February.

