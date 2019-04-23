SUSAN deRUSSY KENGLA
Died April 21, 2019 after a hard two year battle with ALS. She was a partner in the accounting firm of Heymann Suissa & Stone in Rockville, Maryland. Her expertise was in taxation, with an MS from American University. She retired on medical disability in 2018 due to the critical disability her illness caused. She fought a strong battle with ALS, but since there was no treatment that could contain the effects of the illness, she could not contain the loss of capability caused by the disease. She was a world traveler, with trips to Europe including two weeks in Russia, Japan, South America and much of the US. She loved animals, with special fondness for cats. She was forced to cut down on her menagerie except for one last cat, now up for adoption. Her many friends in this area and throughout the rest of the US mourn her passing. Her family background includes many Kenglas, especially in the Georgetown area, and she will be interred in Holy Rood cemetery at a date to be determined, where many of her ancestors are buried. She is survived by a brother Patrick in Reston, a son Sean Patrick and her parents Charles and Patricia in Rockville.