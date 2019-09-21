

SUSAN M. LARGE



Susan Martha (Winchell) Large, 79, of Arlington, VA, died Saturday, September 14, 2019, due to complications resulting from pancreatic cancer. Born December 20, 1939, she was the second child of Mabel Doris Baker and George Hurlburt Winchell (both deceased), and sister to Albert Baker Winchell (deceased).

Susan received a Bachelor's in English from University of Massachusetts Amherst in 1977. While having previously held positions as a substitute teacher, rental agent, and manager of various rental properties, she is best known for her long career as Resident Manager at Fillmore Garden Apartments in Arlington, VA, from which she retired in 2010. The relationships she made over 30 years living and working at Fillmore shaped her world and brought joy to her life.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, David and Deborah G. Gregory, her son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Mary L. Gregory, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, nephews, a niece, and many in-law relations.

A celebration of her life will be held at Fillmore Garden Apartments on Sunday, October 13, 2019.