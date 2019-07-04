The Washington Post

On Tuesday, July 2, 2019, SUSAN D. LEVIN of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Cantor Gershon E. Levin; devoted mother of Marty (Phui Ling) Long; stepmother of Dahlia and Noam (Mindy) Levin; dear sister of Jay (Celia) Dorfman and Harriet (Steve) Porton; loving grandmother of Cameron, Madeline and Zachary Long and Molly, Will and Ellie Levin. Graveside funeral services will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019, 1 p.m. at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. Shiva will be observed at Shaare Tefila Congregation, 16620 Georgia Ave., Olney, MD 20832, Sunday through Tuesday evenings 7 to 9 p.m. with minyans at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Shaare Tefila Congregation. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

