

Susan Lynn Lewis (Age 70)



Of Capon Bridge, WV, died on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Hospice of the Panhandle Inpatient Care Center in Kearneysville, WV.

A Celebration of Susan's life will be held at Giffin Funeral Home and Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV, 2807 Northwestern Pike, Capon Bridge, WV 26711 on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 1 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Randall Flanagan.

Memorial contribution may be made to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Ln, Kearneysville, WV 25430 or Hampshire County Animal Shelter, 142 Twin Oaks Rd, Paw Paw, VW 25434

