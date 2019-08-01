

Susan Lynn Kasdon Loekle, 55, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. Susan, known as "Susie" to her family and friends, was born on October 24, 1963 to Lawrence and Charlotte Goldenberg Kasdon. Susie worked at Walgreens. She enjoyed reading and listening to 70's and 80's music. Susie was a loving and kind person with a gentle heart. She was loved greatly and will be missed. Susie was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Kasdon and sister, Paula Kasdon. She is survived by her loving husband, Scott Loekle; mother, Charlotte Kasdon; sister, Marsha Abramson and husband Eric; in-laws, Wayne and Dianne Loekle; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Forsyth Memorial Park in the Chapel. The family asks that in Susan's memory, memorials be made to the . Online condolences may be made at