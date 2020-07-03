SUSAN HELEN MARX
On Tuesday June 30, 2020, Susan Marx of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved Daughter of Beatrice Marx and the late Henry Marx. Dear sister of Kenneth Marx and Marian Lerner (Marc). Cherished aunt of Adam and Mary Ann Lerner, Todd and Roxanne Lerner, Brian and Denise Marx, Michael and Andie Marx, Jennifer and Gordon Noble, Derek and Danielle Romanoff, and Joshua Romanoff. Services private. Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA or charity of your choice
. Arrangements made by Sagel, Bloomfield, Danzansky, Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc.