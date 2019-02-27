Susan Meyers

Susan Sutkus Meyers, 73, of Springfield, died February 23, 2019 at Virginia Hospital Center, Arlington, VA surrounded by her family. She was born July 11, 1945 to the late Charles and Irene (Zielinski) Sutkus in Syracuse, New York. She is survived by her husband, Harry Meyers. Susan enjoyed travelling, photography, concerts and Opera shows with her husband. She was a member of the Multiple Exposures Gallery at the Torpedo Factory in Old Town Alexandria. A graveside service will be 12 p.m., Thursday, February 28, 2019 at National Memorial Park, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, Virginia 22042.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 27, 2019
